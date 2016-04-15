By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 Nearly 70 percent of baby
boomers view a gift of money as an expression of love, according
to a Merrill Lynch survey released on Friday. While this may
sound wonderful, it can complicate estate planning, especially
if the generation receiving the inheritance sees things
differently.
Millennials, in particular, have divergent views about
receiving gifts, according to the survey on "Is there love in
money?" About a third of them look at a monetary gift as a way
for the older generation to exert influence over them.
When generations disagree about the motivations of an
inheritance, they also clash over how assets should be
distributed. Those aged over 50 overwhelmingly said it was most
fair to divide estates equally among heirs, the survey found.
But only one-third of millennials saw it that way because
the younger generation is more open to weighing financial need
and other factors to determine a recipient's worthiness, Merrill
Lynch said.
"The giver can have this 'Aha' moment - that when money
equals love, equal shares seems more fair. You don't want
somebody to feel less loved," Michael Liersch, head of behavior
finance at Merrill Lynn, said in an interview.
FAMILY MEETINGS
Getting family members to speak to each other about estate
planning can be a tall order. "It's easier to talk about sex
than about money," said Lawrence Lehmann, president of the
National Association of Estate Planners & Councils.
Lehman, an estate planning attorney at Lehmann Norman &
Marcus in New Orleans, advises family members to get involved
early so that the giver can help sort out any disappointments or
confusion. "The biggest thing that gets families in court is
when there are surprises" after the giver passes away, Lehmann
said.
When looping in the beneficiaries, it is crucial to make
them aware of the emotional legacy rather than the financial
details, said estate planning consultant John Warnick, founder
of Denver-based Purposeful Planning Institute.
Warnick leads clients through a series of exercises to help
them express joy and love for their beneficiaries, and makes
sure those expressions are passed along, usually through
endearing quotes throughout a will. After a giver passes on,
Warnick encourages the recipients to express their gratitude
through a thank you note, journal or some act of kindness.
Clear family communication can make an unequal distribution
easier to accept, said Todd Fithian, managing partner of The
Legacy Companies, a Boston-based estate-planning consulting
firm.
Often what helps is a trade-off: The giver can pass along
something meaningful to each heir, even if the gifts do not have
equal monetary value.
Fithian had worked with one family with a successful
business to pass on to their two daughters. One of them did not
want to be involved in running it, so Fithian structured the
estate to let her sister manage it while she got a buyout to
pursue another career.
"I've seen people with very little to give do things in an
extremely meaningful way," Fithian said. "And I've seen people
with $1 billion, squander it and fail."
His sage insight? "Advisers and families are so focused on
preparing the money for the family, but way too few are
preparing the family for the money," he said.
