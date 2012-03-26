By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, March 26 If you are invested in a
target-date retirement fund, wealth manager Leonard Raskin has a
little message for you: It's time to reconsider.
As far as he's concerned, target-date funds are just a
marketing gimmick. "You could buy the S&P 500, or even a bond
fund, and do way better - and you're paying far more in fees,"
said Raskin, a financial planner with Raskin Global in Hunt
Valley, Maryland.
Sour grapes or valid warning?
It is part of a growing debate between some financial
advisers - whose job, after all, is to construct successful
portfolios for their clients - and target-date funds, which are
basically the 'Set-It-And-Forget-It' option of the retirement
investing world.
In a bumpy era for the stock market, target-date funds have
been an industry bright spot. They aim for a retirement date -
say 2030 or 2040 - by slotting younger investors into riskier
assets like equities, and gradually pivoting over time toward
bonds and cash.
As a result, they are a more balanced and compelling option
for 401(k)s than money-market funds, which earn practically
nothing; pure stock funds, which expose shareholders to more
risk; and balanced funds, which may maintain a stable allocation
between stocks and bonds even as the shareholder ages and moves
closer to retirement.
No wonder target-date funds have exploded to more than a
third of a trillion dollars in assets, according to research
firm Strategic Insight. They have become so popular, in fact -
assisted by employers setting them up as a default 401(k) option
- that they are expected to grow to half of the projected $7.7
trillion in 401(k) assets by 2020. Stunning, for a fund category
that didn't even exist until the mid-2000s.
"They're an excellent investment solution for most people in
most situations," said Stuart Ritter, a financial planner for
Baltimore-based fund shop T. Rowe Price, which offers a
full menu of target-date funds. "I liken them to being the
automatic transmission of the investing world - and 95 percent
of cars sold in North America have automatic transmission."
Not all investment professionals are thrilled about the
target-date revolution. In fact, a number - like Raskin - are
warning their clients away from the red-hot products.
Among common complaints:
Fees can be relatively high, with an average expense ratio
of more than 1 percent, according to fund research firm
Morningstar.
Performance can be lackluster. The average fund with a 2015
target date posted a loss in 2011, a year in which the Dow Jones
industrial average as well as bonds delivered gains.
And then there's the basic premise: Slotting everyone of the
same age into the same allocation defeats the purpose of
financial planning, which is to design a portfolio appropriate
to an investor's risk tolerance.
Such concerns do not seem to be stemming the tide of
target-date funds. Fund giant Vanguard Group reports that 82
percent of its 401(k) plans now offer target-date options, and
that's the only place 64 percent of new employees invest (often
slotted there automatically). In those retirement accounts,
target-date funds are now gobbling up more than a quarter of all
contributions, and almost half of all employees have a stake in
them.
"Target-date funds solve a key problem, which is that most
individuals don't have the interest or expertise to be
constructing their own portfolios," said Jean Young, a senior
research analyst at the Vanguard Center for Retirement Research.
But there are red flags to consider. Here are the major ones
- and how to deal with them:
FEES. For many investors, a balanced target-date fund
replaces other broad default investments, like an index fund.
But while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has an expense ratio of 0.09
percent, Morningstar reports that the average target-date fund
has fees of 1.08 percent.
"Target-date funds are an expensive tool," said financial
adviser and author John Graves. "It's like taking a taxi to
Vegas."
Over time, such a wide gulf in fees can consume a portion of
portfolio returns. But some fund shops charge far more than
others; Vanguard's expense ratios for its target-date funds
range between 0.17-0.19 percent, far below the industry average.
PERFORMANCE. Every target-date fund is constructed
differently. Even so, if you look at 2011's track record, they
had a very uninspiring year. While the S&P 500 was flat, and the
Barclays U.S. Bond Index rose 7.8 percent, the average 2015
target-date fund sank 0.3 percent, according to Morningstar. A
couple of reasons: By design, such funds are a stew of different
holdings, meaning you will not fully benefit from the rise of
any one asset class; and the underlying funds may not match
their benchmarks.
COMPLICATED PORTFOLIOS. One-stop shopping may be easy, but
the funds have become more complex, featuring exotic instruments
like commodities, real estate and even derivatives. "It gives a
false sense of safety," said Robert Farrington, founder of the
personal-finance site The College Investor. "You never really
know the exact contents, which makes overall portfolio
diversification hard."
RISKS REMAIN. Most target-date funds operate on a gradual
"glidepath," continuing to hold equities well after your
retirement date. If you're uncomfortable with that remaining
risk, you can always select a closer target date (thereby
boosting your percentage of bonds and cash).
PERSONALIZATION. Job One of any financial planner is to
figure out a client's risk tolerance. Conservative investors
will be slotted more into fixed income or money-market funds,
while risk-lovers prefer to bet heavily on equities. Target-date
funds, on the other hand, paint everyone of the same age with
the same brush.
The bottom line? Target-date funds offer a reasonable entry
point for most younger and novice investors who don't have the
time or sophistication to diversify and reallocate on their own.
Yet as you age and accumulate more assets, you may want to
consider a portfolio that is more customized to your particular
goals and risk tolerance.