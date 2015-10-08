(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 8 Seniors have received some
unpleasant news in their mailboxes in recent weeks: premiums for
many Medicare prescription drug insurance plans will rise at
double-digit rates next year.
Premiums for the ten most popular Medicare Part D
prescription drug plans (PDPs) will rise an average of 8 percent
next year - the fastest clip in five years, according to Avalere
Health, a consulting and research firm. And five of the top
plans will boost their average premiums anywhere from 16 percent
to 26 percent.
Seniors got the bad news in the annual notices that plan
providers must send to enrollees by Sept. 30 each year ahead of
the annual fall enrollment period. Enrollment runs from Oct. 15
to Dec. 7 - and it is the time when seniors can shop for new
drug plans, which are optional add-ons to Medicare.
Medicare officials said in July that the average premium for
a basic Part D plan would hold steady next year at $32.50 per
month. Avalere looked at the 10 most popular plans, which cover
more than 80 percent of all enrollees.
The big premium increases should motivate enrollees to shop
for new coverage during the fall enrollment. A key question for
shoppers this year will be whether to buy a basic or enhanced
plan.
Basic plans come with a gap in coverage, often called the
"donut hole," where the beneficiary must pay out of pocket after
reaching a cap. In 2016, the gap starts when you and your
insurance company have spent a combined $3,310, and coverage
resumes when total spending reaches $4,850.
The largest basic plan, SilverScript Choice, will charge an
average of $22.56 per month next year. Humana Walmart RX will
charge $18.49 per month.
Most enhanced plans offer some coverage in the so-called
donut hole, but also come with higher premiums. For example,
AARP MedicareRX Preferred, which is the largest of the top 10
plans, will see its average premium jump 21 percent next year to
$60.79, according to Avalere.
Humana Enhanced will boost its average premium 25 percent to
$66.25. Higher premiums for enhanced plans stem, in part, from
higher plan costs for sophisticated drugs used to battle
catastrophic illnesses, according to Avalere.
COSTLY DRUGS
The Part D outlook marks a major change from recent years -
average premiums for the top 10 have been flat or down a bit in
each of the past four years. Now the rising cost of specialty
drugs is putting upward pressure on premiums.
Responding to inquiries from Reuters, Humana and AARP both
issued statements acknowledging rising drug costs as key factors
driving premium increases, along with consumer usage patterns.
A report released early this year by the Medicare Payment
Advisory Commission (MedPAC), which monitors Medicare for
Congress, states that the trend will pose a "big challenge" for
the Part D program in the years ahead, as fewer big blockbuster
drugs are going generic and more than half of new drug approvals
are for specialty drugs.
Huge increases in the prices of some older drugs have
sparked a political firestorm in recent weeks.
Along with premiums, Medicare shoppers should consider how
well a plan matches your medication needs. Look carefully at the
"formulary" in a plan to determine your prescriptions are
covered, what cost-sharing is required and whether any special
rules apply.
In some cases, the insurer can require you to start with an
alternate medication rather than the drug your physician
prescribes (step therapy), limits on quantity or a required
prior authorization.
Plans increasingly are using preferred pharmacy networks to
deliver drugs as a cost-control mechanism; that could be a big
retailer such as Wal-Mart, CVS or Walgreen's or
a delivery-by-mail option. Whatever you decide, make sure you
are comfortable with the delivery network for plans that you are
considering.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker, G Crosse)