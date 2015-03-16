By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 16
released a new study on Monday that takes aim at the economic
analysis the White House is using to justify new rules designed
to curb conflicts of interest and "hidden fees" that brokers
charge customers for retirement investment advice.
The report, commissioned by the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), accuses the White House
of using cost estimates not backed up by academic literature and
failing to quantify the benefits investors may reap from the
current regulatory structure.
"It is a basic tenet of economics that to conduct a
cost-benefit analysis of an alternative public policy one needs
to have a well-articulated proposal," says the study, which was
written by economists at National Economic Research Associates
(NERA).
"The Report does not put forward such a proposal."
Monday's study comes as the industry anxiously waits for the
Department of Labor to release a new draft of proposed rules
which will hold brokers who offer retirement advice to a higher
"fiduciary standard" by requiring them to put their clients'
financial interests ahead of their own.
Because brokers are not held to this standard today, the
White House claims that American retirees may be the victims of
conflicts of interest and are paying fees and payments that on
average lead to a full percentage point lower annual return on
retirement savings, at a cost of $17 billion a year.
The proposal is expected to be unveiled in the near future,
after an earlier version was scrapped amid heavy criticism by
the industry.
The efforts by Wall Street to question the economics
underpinning the rule could help lay the groundwork for a legal
challenge down the road.
Trade groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have
successfully beaten back financial regulations in the past by
convincing federal courts that U.S. regulators failed to conduct
a proper analysis of the costs and benefits of the rules.
In the previous draft of the Labor Department's rules, Wall
Street critics hounded the agency over what it said was a lack
of solid economic study to justify the rule.
The study released on Monday takes direct aim at claims by
the White House that American investors are losing $17 billion a
year due to conflicted brokers.
Such cost estimates "are not directly found in the academic
literature," the study says.