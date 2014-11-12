(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 12 When faced with the prospect of
outliving their money, most people might toss and turn at night
or obsess about where to slash their budgets.
Others have a more extreme reaction: wishing for early
death.
"I can always put a bag over my head when the money runs
out" was what Jeannine Hines' husband told her when she asked
what he planned to do if their cash ran out before they died.
"He would rather die than be left penniless," says Hines, a
58-year-old piano teacher from Maryville, Tennessee.
Her husband has company. A new survey from Wells Fargo
shows 22 percent of people say they would rather die
early than not have enough cash to live comfortably in
retirement.
Other surveys bear those numbers out. One by
financial-services company Allianz of people in their
late 40s found 77 percent worried more about outliving their
money in retirement than death itself.
Of that survey's respondents, those who are married with
dependents are even more terrified, with 82 percent saying that
running out of cash is a more chilling prospect than death.
"These are pretty sobering statistics," says Joe Ready,
director of Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement in Charlotte,
North Carolina. "It speaks to the overwhelming stress people
have about money."
Financial planners like Rose Swanger of Advise Finance in
Knoxville, Tennessee, hear about these extreme money fears all
the time.
But Swanger says she does not believe people have an actual
death wish; they just do not know what they will do if they
outlive their cash. "So they get scared, and freeze up, and
become irrational," she says.
In one respect, collective despair is simply an
acknowledgement of how much - or rather, how little - we are
saving.
The Wells Fargo survey also discovered that 41 percent of
those in their 50s are not putting anything aside for
retirement, and 48 percent admit they will not have enough money
to survive in their golden years.
Experts suggest taking a deep breath and refusing to let
money fears overwhelm you. Social Security awaits in old age,
and friends and family to help get you through lean times. And
you can deploy multiple strategies to help prevent a penniless
future.
SETTING GOALS
Instead of throwing up your hands, set a goal that is
actually achievable
"Save a small amount, then a little more, and once it starts
to add up, you will see your levels of stress and worry start to
lower," says Michael Norton, a Harvard Business School professor
and co-author of the book "Happy Money: The Science of Smarter
Spending."
There are other ways to gain control of the situation.
"You may have to delay retirement by a couple of years, you
may have to find ways to supplement your income, and you may
have to reduce your standard of living both now and in
retirement," says Wells Fargo's Ready. "All of those are ways of
focusing on the reality of where you're at, instead of just
giving in to despair."
But is this death wish that emerges in surveys really about
us? Dig a little deeper into people's anxieties about outliving
their money, and you often find out it is all about the kids.
Parents feel like failures if they cannot leave an
inheritance, and they certainly do not want to become financial
burdens on their adult children.
"To a lot of people that's a fate worse than dying," says
Norton.
So instead of worrying yourself into paralysis, let go of
all that parental stress and anxiety.
You do not have to leave behind a huge estate; the kids will
be fine. And if you have to lean on your family in old age? Hey,
it is what humans have done for eons.
Our retirement challenges may be formidable, but they are
certainly no reason to hope that death arrives any sooner than
it has to.
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here
Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Lisa Von Ahn)