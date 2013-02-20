LONDON Feb 20 More than half of British workers
would rather spend spare cash on a holiday than save it for
their retirement, a survey from banking group HSBC said
on Wednesday.
Some 58 percent of employees in Britain would choose to pay
for a holiday over retirement if they could afford to save for
only one of these options in a year. This was a higher
percentage than in the other countries surveyed in the bank's
latest The Future of Retirement report.
In Britain, only 38 percent of workers are regularly putting
money aside for retirement, according to the HSBC study, based
on data from more than 15,000 people in 15 countries.
Out of the 15 countries surveyed, only Egypt had fewer
retirement savers than Britain with 29 percent.
The countries with the highest percentage of savers were
Taiwan and India with 67 percent and 62 percent respectively.
HSBC's report pointed to data from the United Nations
showing that the number of people over the age of 60 would match
those under the age of 15 by 2050, with retirees making up
around 1-in-5 people on the planet.
"People are living longer, through tougher economic times,
but expectations about their standard of living in retirement
remain unchanged," Simon Williams, group head of wealth
management at HSBC, said.
"As a result, millions of people around the world are facing
years of hardship after their savings run out."
Currently, nearly half of workers covered in the HSBC's
survey have never saved towards their retirement.
In Britain, the government is trying to address the
shortfall in pension savings with an "auto-enrolment" scheme to
get more people into a workplace pension.
Countries surveyed in HSBC's report, which is published
regularly, were Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France,
Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, United
Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.