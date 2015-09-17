(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Rey Moré was on stage at
Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, playing the memorable opening of
The Who's famous hit "Baba O'Riley," when lead singer Roger
Daltrey looked over at him, and started screaming the opening
verse:
"Out here in the fields ..."
Haven't heard of Moré? That's because the former Motorola
executive, now 61, is just a regular Joe, but found
himself in the spotlight as a participant in Rock 'n' Roll
Fantasy Camp.
"I almost dropped my guitar, it was so cool," remembers
Moré. "For me, that moment is frozen in time."
For $4,999 - other pricing options are available as well -
participants in the camp can be temporary rock stars, jamming
all day and partying all night with their childhood idols. (www.rockcamp.com)
Moré is part of a growing army of fantasy-camp fanatics.
Instead of spending down time on a beach or visiting some
tourist trap, they prefer hanging out with someone they admire,
in a field they're enthusiastic about.
"People want choices for their time off, where they can
immerse themselves in an activity they are passionate about,"
says Tom Holland, chief executive officer of the American Camp
Association.
Indeed, Moré loved the fantasy Rock 'n' Roll experience so
much, he has done it five times.
"I know people who have gone to these camps 18 or 19 times,"
says Moré. "Sure, it's expensive, but you can't have this much
fun anywhere else."
Next up for him: Rock camp with David Crosby (of Crosby,
Stills & Nash) and Ginger Baker (of Cream).
"That's bucket-list stuff, right there. I can well and truly
say I am addicted," he says.
As the latest happiness research from thinkers such as Tom
Gilovich at Cornell University shows, what makes people truly
happy is not things, but experiences.
Instead of acquiring more stuff, for instance, Moré prefers
holding onto the memory of former Journey frontman Steve Perry
coming over and telling him he "killed" a song rendition.
PLETHORA OF OPTIONS
There is no shortage of choice for others like Moré.
For baseball enthusiasts, there is a weeklong New York
Yankees fantasy camp ($4,950; atmlb.com/1KqMsFZ), where
fans can toss the ball around with former Yankee greats like
Darryl Strawberry, Ron Guidry and Bucky Dent.
There are tennis camps with Lindsay Davenport ($3,895; bit.ly/1iwZCab),
basketball camps with famed Duke University Coach Mike
Krzyzewski at his K Academy ($10,000; kacademy.com), or
hockey camps with Wayne Gretzky ($14,999;
gretzky.com/camp.php).
There are poker camps with former World Series of Poker
champs like T.J. Cloutier and Chris Moneymaker (three days for
$2,700; www.wptbootcamp.com/), or Bear Grylls Survival
Academy in locations like the Catskills or Yosemite National
Park ($2,199; beargryllssurvivalacademy.com/).
While the programs aren't cheap, there are ways to save as
fantasy camps increase in popularity and compete with each other
on pricing. It is also now standard for programs to offer
multi-tiered options.
"The best thing I've seen clients do is pay call to
negotiate a price in advance," says Scott Hammel, a financial
planner in Dallas. "They typically find there are other options
when paying, whether that be a discounted camp that doesn't
provide all the bells and whistles, or a discount for paying far
in advance."
Jim Jessee of Naples, Florida gets his annual fantasy chef
interactions as a present from his daughter.
The 78-year-old could be living the life of a more typical
retiree, lounging at the shuffleboard court or taking advantage
of early-bird dining specials.
Instead, he enjoys trading cooking tips with super chefs
like Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Anita Lo and April Bloomfield,
as a six-time attendee of the New York Culinary Experience (nyce.nymag.com/),
a fantasy camp for food lovers.
Participants get their own cooking stations, watch live
demos by dozens of the world's best chefs, and then take a stab
at the recipes, while getting critiqued by the great chefs
themselves.
It's not exactly a bargain - $1,695 last year, for a couple
of days - but he says the experience, which usually culminates
in a meal whipped up in David Bouley's test kitchen, is sublime.
And how did Jean-Georges Vongerichten like Jim's "Organic
Fried Chicken in Buttery Hot Sauce"? "He loved it," Jessee says.
"He said I could come and cook for him."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Bernadette Baum)