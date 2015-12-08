By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Dec 8 You have been saving 10 or 15
percent of your income, every single year. You have paid off
your student loans, and avoided debt. You are on track for a
dream retirement - right?
Er, not so fast.
First of all, sit down for a minute. Because, according to
some retirement experts, even a healthy 15 percent savings rate
may not be enough.
"Fifteen percent is just the beginning of reality," says
Laurence Siegel, research director at the CFA Institute Research
Foundation in Charlottesville, Virginia. "If the markets perform
well, then you'll have enough in retirement. If they don't, then
you won't."
So how much should we really be aiming for, if we do not
want to worry about a cat-food future? Try 20, 25, even 30
percent, advises Siegel.
"These days, our savings from 35 years of work have to cover
us for 80 years of life," Siegel says. "If you want to guarantee
results, you have to plan for real returns of zero. And that
means you have to save around 30 percent."
Now, before you throw yourself off a bridge, two things.
First, you can certainly look to asset classes like equities
to achieve higher returns, Siegel says - as long as you have a
backup plan if the market tanks. That might mean slashing your
living expenses, bunking with your kids, even moving abroad if
necessary.
Second, as daunting as 20 or 25 or 30 percent sounds, there
are actually people who manage to save that much of their
income. They even have a name, bestowed by money managers
Fidelity Investments in a recent report: "Super Savers".
Fidelity's findings show 13 percent of people are saving 20
percent or more of their income for retirement. Even millennials
just starting their careers are not doing badly, with 7 percent
saving 20 percent or more, and 19 percent saving at least 15
percent.
"We were surprised when we started looking through the
data," says Meghan Murphy, Fidelity's director of workplace
thought leadership. "These Super Savers are doing exactly what
we would want them to be doing."
So, the million-dollar question: How exactly are they
pulling this off?
Just ask Rose Swanger of Knoxville, Tennessee. Swanger is a
Super Saver, who credits a combination of her cultural
background - "most Chinese are Super Savers," she says - and
hardcore investing discipline.
That is because instead of waiting until the end of the year
(or even April 15 of the following year) to contribute to her
Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA), as many people do, she
contributes the full yearly amount as soon as the calendar hits
January. Only after that does she start calculating her annual
budget.
"I put my money where my mouth is," says Swanger, who is a
financial planner.
INVESTING ON AUTOPILOT
Swanger also makes sure to max out her 401(k), too. The key
lesson is to have money deducted from your paycheck before you
even see it, because the natural human tendency is to blow any
funds we get our grubby hands on.
Fidelity's Murphy even suggests going a step beyond that, by
participating in the automatic-escalation programs that are
becoming more popular within workplace 401(k)s. Every year your
savings rate gets bumped up by a percent or two, such a subtle
boost that you barely notice the difference. A few years go by,
and you could very well find yourself at 15 or 20 or 25 percent.
Just remember that the majority of such programs require you
to actively enroll, advises Murphy. So take the initiative, seek
out your corporate human resources department and sign up.
If you are a freelancer or independent contractor, you will
have to be extra disciplined to reach such a Super Saver status.
Saving 20 percent or more "isn't so hard when you have the right
institutional support," says CFA Institute's Siegel - like
automatic enrollment, employer matches and escalating
contributions. But without that kind of built-in encouragement,
you will have to be ruthless with yourself.
One helpful tip from financial planner Andrew Tate of
Minneapolis, Minneapolis: Put away a large percentage of
so-called "found money," or any cash that comes in unexpectedly.
That might include gifts, tax refunds, last-minute assignments,
or any other windfall that is not part of your normal monthly
budgeting.
As a society, we are obviously not at Super Saver levels
yet: The national average is 8.2 percent, according to
Fidelity's findings.
