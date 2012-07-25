By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, July 25
NEW YORK, July 25 A global survey has found that
most people around the world are worried about their financial
health after retirement, but that Americans are the least
pessimistic.
Accenture, a global technology and consulting firm, found
that about just 16 percent of respondents, are confident that
their rate of retirement savings will be enough to cover their
post-retirement needs.
The March survey included 8,112 respondents between 25 and
60 years old in 15 countries on four continents.
Accenture Life Insurance Services, a business service within
Accenture's Financial Services operating group, funded the
telephone survey. The group provides advice to more than 60 life
insurance, annuity and pension clients worldwide.
The firm found that more than four out of five people, or 82
percent of respondents, were worried about their financial
situation after retirement and that almost nine in 10 people, or
89 percent, believed it is important for them to start saving
immediately.
By comparison, roughly one in five Americans, more than the
global average of 16 percent, said they were confident about
their rate of savings for retirement.
Americans were also more optimistic than most about their
general post-retirement financial situation, with 70 percent of
respondents saying they were worried compared to the global
average of 82 percent.
"I think the U.S. may have been one of the first countries
to feel like they've moved on from the financial crisis (of
2008), and some others are perhaps continually feeling more
impacted," said Mark Halverson, a managing director in
Accenture's Financial Services Group.
Others view Americans' optimism regarding retirement as a
key behavioral problem that is increasing the risk of retirees
outliving their savings, since they may be underestimating their
life span.
"The new behavioral issue that's really starting to unfold
is: people don't fear living too long, they fear dying too
soon," said Mark Fortier, head of product and partner strategy
at AllianceBernstein Defined Contribution Investments.
"We perversely see the positive outcome of not living a long
time, which is a bittersweet irony of these surveys," Fortier
added.
The 15 countries surveyed were: Australia, Brazil, China,
France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia,
South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.