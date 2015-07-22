(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Chris Taylor

NEW YORK, July 22 When choosing retirement locales, a few factors pop to mind: climate, amenities, proximity to grandchildren, access to quality healthcare.

Chris Cooper had something else to consider - marijuana laws.

The investment adviser from Toledo had long struggled with back pain due to a fractured vertebra and crushed disc from a fall. He hated powerful prescription drugs like Vicodin, but one thing did help ease the pain and spasms: marijuana.

So when Cooper, 57, was looking for a place to retire, he ended up in San Diego, since California allows medical marijuana. A growing number of retirees are also factoring in the legalization of pot when choosing where to spend their golden years.

"Stores are packed with every type of person you can imagine," said Cooper who takes marijuana once or twice a week, often orally. "There are old men in wheelchairs, or women whose hair is falling out from chemotherapy. You see literally everybody."

Cooper, who figures he spends about $150 on the drug each month, is not alone in retiring to a marijuana-friendly state.

Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia have laws legalizing medical marijuana use. A handful - Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and D.C. - allow recreational use as well.

The U.S. legal marijuana market was $2.7 billion in 2014, a figure expected to rise to $3.4 billion this year, according to ArcView Market Research.

Figuring out how many people are retiring to states that let you smoke pot is challenging since retirees do not have to check off a box on a form saying why they chose a particular location to their final years.

But "there is anecdotal evidence that people with health conditions which medical marijuana could help treat, are relocating to states with legalized marijuana," said Michael Stoll, a professor of public policy at University of California, Los Angeles who studies retiree migration trends.

He cited data from United Van Lines, which show the top U.S. moving destinations in 2014 was Oregon, where marijuana had been expected to be legalized for several years and finally passed a ballot initiative last November.

Two-thirds of moves involving Oregon last year were inbound. That is a 5 percent jump over the previous year, as the state "continues to pull away from the pack," the moving company said in a report.

The Mountain West - including Colorado, which legalized medical marijuana in 2000, and recreational use in 2012 - boasted the highest percentage of people moving there to retire, United Van Lines said. One-third of movers to the region said they were going there specifically to retire.

LINING UP FOR POT

The image of marijuana-using seniors might seem strange, but it is the byproduct of a graying counterculture. Much of the baby boom generation was in college during the 1960s and 70s, and have had much more familiarity with the drug than previous generations.

Many of the health afflictions of older Americans push them to seek out dispensaries for relief.

"A lot of the things marijuana is best at are conditions which become more of an issue as you get older," said Taylor West, deputy director of the Denver-based National Cannabis Industry Association. "Chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, loss of appetite: All of those things are widespread among seniors."

Since those in their 60s and 70s presumably have no desire to be skulking around on the criminal market in states where usage is outlawed, it makes sense they would gravitate to states where marijuana is legal.

"In Colorado, since legalization, many dispensaries have seen the largest portion of sales going to baby boomers and people of retirement age," West said.

The folks at the sales counters agree: Their clientele has proven to be surprisingly mature.

"Our demographic is not punk kids," added Karl Keich, founder of Seattle Medical Marijuana Association, a collective garden in Washington State. "About half of the people coming into our shop are seniors. It's a place where your mother or grandmother can come in and feel safe."

