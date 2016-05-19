(Fixes misspelling in "say" in seventh paragraph)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK May 19 In the month since Prince died
and his heirs began wrangling over his estimated $300-plus
million estate, many Americans have moved "draft a will" -
arguably one of life's most unpleasant tasks - to the top of
their to-do lists.
The rock star died on April 21 without a known will. Since
then, Nolo.com (nolo.com), a legal information site, saw
a 24 percent spike in sales for its downloadable WillMaker
service, 42 percent for its Nolo Online Will and 41 percent for
its Nolo Online Living Trust service.
LegalZoom.com (legalzoom.com) experienced a 46
percent increase in overall estate planning volume after April
21, plus a 20 percent increase in requests for attorney
consultations.
RocketLawyer (rocketlawyer.com) saw a 57 percent
increase estate planning activity.
Meanwhile, USLegalWills.com (uslegalwills.com) posted
a 61 percent surge in the number of people completing a will in
the three week's after Prince's death.
Prince's relatives, meanwhile, face the expensive and
time-consuming process of a state-ordered probate.
Every time a high-profile celebrity dies without a will,
estate lawyers say they see a flurry of planning discussions.
But the truth is that personal life events typically motivate
most people to draft a will, says estate and trust attorney
Brian Raftery at Herrick, Feinstein LLP in New York.
Young parents name guardians, older couples plan for passing
their wealth to children or to charity, or people hear about
somebody else's bad experience with an inheritance and decide to
plan smarter. Even so, only 67 percent of Americans over 55 have
any sort of will, with the number plummeting to 22 percent for
adults under 55, according to FindLaw, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
"People come because they want to avoid pain; we do things
out of fear," says Brooke Borg, an attorney with her own firm in
Las Vegas, Nevada.
Starting the estate-planning process online is one baby step
to getting the required paperwork in order.
The legal costs do not have to be prohibitive, says Stacey
Decker, a financial adviser for Merrill Edge in Oak Lawn,
Illinois. An estate plan, including a trust, healthcare proxy
forms and power of attorney designations, can run as low as
$2,000.
The process can take as little as a day. Liz Messianu, an
attorney Lubell Rosen in Miami, Florida, drafted a will in one
day for a traveling international client who was worried in the
wake of Prince's death. Most wills take a few weeks to complete.
Plenty of lawyers will do a free consultation to determine
your needs and then can estimate the price. A simple will
without a trust can cost as little as $400, says Messianu.
The cost differential of drafting a will versus going
through probate can be staggering. "If I told you, you'd fall
off your chair," adds Messianu, who has seen probate costs
balloon past $50,000 for an estate of $1 million.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Cynthia Osterman)