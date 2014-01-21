By Chris Taylor
When the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based think tank,
released a 2013 report on the "sandwich generation" - those in
their 40s and 50s who are often squeezed between caring for
their kids and their elderly parents as well - the numbers were
stunning.
A full 48 percent of those surveyed had financially
supported children over the age of 18 in the previous year, as
young adults struggled with handling college bills and
jump-starting careers in a tough economy.
But what about those Americans 60-plus? Surely by that
point, as our prime earning years wane, we begin to retire, and
the kids become fully launched, such financial support comes to
an end, right?
Wrong.
When Pew analysts ran the data for us, they discovered that
the numbers barely dropped off at all: 44 percent of those over
60 had lent financial support to adult children in the previous
year.
Even those who are retired or not working are still forking
out cash for their not-so-little ones. Among the 60-plus set
without jobs anymore, 43 percent are still helping grown kids
out with the bills.
And that indicates that older Americans are entering a new,
more dangerous phase: Supporting their adult kids not out of new
income streams coming in, like annual salaries, but out of their
own pot of existing savings.
"This idea that older adults are no longer working, on a
fixed income and dipping into their nest eggs to support adult
children, is kind of a scary idea," says Kim Parker, Pew
Research Center's director of social trends research.
"Obviously, families are doing what they have to do to
support each other. But I assume it's going to become much more
financially stressful for them if they don't have new income
coming in."
To be sure, the motive behind this trend is a wholly
laudable one. It's a natural human instinct to help one's kids,
especially during a troubled economy and record college debt -
student-loan borrowers graduated owing an average of $29,400
apiece in 2012 - and a supremely challenging job market.
But such familial generosity can have long-term implications
that need to be taken seriously. After all, retirement-fund
withdrawal rates are critical to how long the money ultimately
lasts.
According to one estimate from Boston-based money managers
Fidelity Investments, in an extended down market, a hypothetical
balanced retirement portfolio of $500,000 with a 4 percent
withdrawal rate will last a full 12 years longer than one being
drawn down by 5 percent a year.
The upshot: If one's nest egg is being tapped at high levels
in the early years of retirement in order to help launch adult
kids, that could have an outsized effect on a retiree's
financial future.
"I believe parents need to understand the difference between
assisting and enabling their children, as well as the potential
damage they are doing to their own futures by using too many of
their own assets on supporting adult children," says Cheryl
Sherrard, a financial planner with Clearview Wealth Management
in Charlotte, North Carolina.
After all, if parents eventually run out of savings as a
result of their generosity, the financial responsibilities for
their care will likely fall right back on the kids. Says
Sherrard: "I tell my clients the greatest gift they can give
their children is not to be dependent on them in their own old
age."
BALANCING ACT
The balancing act is in recognizing one's financial limits
and being able to tell when your innate parental generosity is
doing more harm than good. And, when the financial assistance is
eventually wound down - as it surely must be, in time - doing
that in a gradual and collaborative way.
"Families need to create a road map together," says Kristine
Bertini, a senior psychologist at the University of Southern
Maine and author of the book "Strength for the Sandwich
Generation".
"Regular meetings are a wonderful thing to establish, where
you can call everybody together, be transparent about your
money, and get everybody involved in a family financial plan,"
Bertini says. "That way everyone has some ownership of it."
Kids do tend to think of their parents as a bottomless pit
of cash. If they witness their parents' savings in stark relief
- earmarked not only to assist adult kids and perhaps elderly
parents, too, but themselves for many decades yet to come -
adult children will likely get on board for an eventual full
launch.
"It's a tough world out there, and it's a wonderful thing
that families can count on each other," says Bertini. "But
parents need to take care of themselves, too. Because if they're
not financially well, then no one in the family is going to be
well."
