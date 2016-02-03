NEW YORK Feb 3 Retrophin Inc has
agreed to pay $3 million to resolve a lawsuit by investors
accusing the pharmaceutical company of failing to disclose
various transactions that benefited former Chief Executive
Officer Martin Shkreli, who has since been indicted for
securities fraud.
The proposed class action settlement, which also resolves
claims against Shkreli, was filed in federal court in Manhattan
on Friday and granted preliminary approval by U.S. District
Judge Kevin Castel on Tuesday.
The $3 million settlement equals 7 percent to 10 percent of
the $26 million to $41 million in likely recoverable damages,
according to lead plaintiff Grachya Kazanchyan's lawyers at
Pomerantz LLP, who in turn plan to seek $1 million in legal
fees.
The lawsuit centers on many of the same allegations at the
heart of the criminal case in federal court in Brooklyn against
Shkreli, who founded Retrophin and was fired in 2014, the same
year the lawsuit was filed.
Prosecutors said Shkreli engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme,
defrauding investors in his MSMB Capital Management hedge fund
and misappropriating $11 million in assets from Retrophin to
repay them.
The indictment came after Turing Pharmaceuticals, which
Shkreli headed at the time, caused a public outcry by raising
the price of a drug used to treat a dangerous parasitic
infection to $750 from $13.50.
Shkreli, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.
He is scheduled to appear in court later on Wednesday and at a
congressional hearing on drug pricing on Thursday.
Retrophin continues to deny the lawsuit's allegations and is
settling to avoid protracted and expensive litigation, according
to settlement papers.
Scott Vernick, a lawyer for Shkreli, said there was "no
admission of wrongdoing or liability by Mr. Shkreli, and we are
pleased to see that the matter has been resolved."
A Retrophin spokeswoman had no immediate comment. A lawyer
for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In the lawsuit, investors said Retrophin, its executives and
directors failed to disclose millions of dollars worth of
related-party transactions, including sham consulting agreements
and settlements that benefited Shkreli and MSMB.
The lawsuit said Retrophin also made improper stock grants
to employees without shareholder authorization, which investors
only learned about when news reports in October 2014 attributed
Shkreli's termination to stock irregularities.
Retrophin in August filed a $65 million lawsuit against
Shkreli, who was indicted in December.
The case is In re Retrophin Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-08376.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)