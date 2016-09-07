Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
Sept 7 Retrophin Inc said its rare kidney disorder drug met the main goal of a mid-stage study.
The drug, sparsentan, was tested in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), which is characterized by a progressive scarring of the kidney and often leads to end-stage renal disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's biggest bribery scheme.