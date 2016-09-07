Sept 7 Retrophin Inc said its rare kidney disorder drug met the main goal of a mid-stage study.

The drug, sparsentan, was tested in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), which is characterized by a progressive scarring of the kidney and often leads to end-stage renal disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)