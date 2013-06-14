LONDON, June 14 Retroscreen Virology Group PLC : * Vlgy grp - conditional placing to raise £25.5 million * Raised, subject to certain conditions, £25.5 million (before expenses) by way of a placing of 12,750,000 new Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares") with both new and existing institutional shareholders at a price of 200 pence per Ordinary Share.