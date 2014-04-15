(In April 14 story, corrects seventh bullet after Reunert correction to show normalised headline pro forma EPS would be 484.31 cents, not 440.8 cents, after the transaction)

April 14 Reunert / Adr Ltd :

* Disposal by Nashua Mobile (Pty) Ltd of its MTN & Vodacom subscriber bases

* Says after careful consideration, boards concluded that it is unlikely that this business would generate acceptable returns

* Combined gross for disposal is approximately R2.26 billion plus VAT

* 90% of MTN disposal consideration will be payable on MTN take-on date; balance will be payable within 10 business days of MTN take-on date

* 85% of Vodacom disposal consideration to be paid within 5 business days of Vodacom migration date; balance consideration on later of 5 days after confirmation of Vodacom's successful bill run in respect of Vodacom subscriber base or Nashua Mobile meeting Vodacom's conditions for final payment

* Sale proceeds will be used to settle liabilities of Nashua Mobile, to support growth strategy of Reunert, payment of dividends and/or repurchase of Reunert shares

* Normalised headline EPS pro forma after the transaction 484.31 cents

* Nashua Mobile is pursuing various alternatives for disposal by Nashua Mobile of its cell C subscriber base