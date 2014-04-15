BRIEF-Jilin Sino-microelectronics to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
(In April 14 story, corrects seventh bullet after Reunert correction to show normalised headline pro forma EPS would be 484.31 cents, not 440.8 cents, after the transaction)
April 14 Reunert / Adr Ltd :
* Disposal by Nashua Mobile (Pty) Ltd of its MTN & Vodacom subscriber bases
* Says after careful consideration, boards concluded that it is unlikely that this business would generate acceptable returns
* Combined gross for disposal is approximately R2.26 billion plus VAT
* 90% of MTN disposal consideration will be payable on MTN take-on date; balance will be payable within 10 business days of MTN take-on date
* 85% of Vodacom disposal consideration to be paid within 5 business days of Vodacom migration date; balance consideration on later of 5 days after confirmation of Vodacom's successful bill run in respect of Vodacom subscriber base or Nashua Mobile meeting Vodacom's conditions for final payment
* Sale proceeds will be used to settle liabilities of Nashua Mobile, to support growth strategy of Reunert, payment of dividends and/or repurchase of Reunert shares
* Normalised headline EPS pro forma after the transaction 484.31 cents
* Nashua Mobile is pursuing various alternatives for disposal by Nashua Mobile of its cell C subscriber base Source text for Eikon: April 15 Source text for Eikon: April 14 Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.85 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016