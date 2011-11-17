GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 17th November 2011.
PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.40% 2012 1 YEAR 09.40% 2012 3 YEAR 07.37% 2014 3 YEAR 07.56% 2014 5 YEAR 07.59% 2016 5 YEAR 08.07% 2017 6 YEAR 08.07% 2017 6 YEAR 07.99% 2017 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 17th November 2011 Please call +91 22 6636 9222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.