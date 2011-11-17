This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 17th November 2011.

PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.40% 2012 1 YEAR 09.40% 2012 3 YEAR 07.37% 2014 3 YEAR 07.56% 2014 5 YEAR 07.59% 2016 5 YEAR 08.07% 2017 6 YEAR 08.07% 2017 6 YEAR 07.99% 2017 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 17th November 2011 Please call +91 22 6636 9222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.