Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 6th June 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 5 YEAR 08.07% 2017 5 YEAR 07.99% 2017 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 6th June 2012 Please call +91 22 6180 7222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487