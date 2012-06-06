This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 6th June 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 5 YEAR 08.07% 2017 5 YEAR 07.99% 2017 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 6th June 2012 Please call +91 22 6180 7222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.