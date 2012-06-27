BRIEF-K S B Pumps says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 3rd July 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 9 YEAR 07.80% 2021 9 YEAR 08.79% 2021 10 YEAR 08.79% 2021 10 YEAR 08.15% 2022A Fixing will be released with the new paper from 3rd July 2012
MUMBAI, June 6 India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.