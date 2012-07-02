This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 3rd July 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 9 YEAR 07.80% 2021 9 YEAR 08.79% 2021 10 YEAR 08.79% 2021 10 YEAR 08.15% 2022A Fixing will be released with the new paper from 3rd July 2012 Please call +91 22 6180 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.