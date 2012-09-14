This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 17th September 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 7 YEAR 06.05% 2019(FEB) 7 YEAR 08.19% 2020 8 YEAR 08.19% 2020 8 YEAR 07.80% 2020 11 YEAR 08.13% 2022 11 YEAR 06.30% 2023 12 YEAR 07.35% 2024 12 YEAR 09.15% 2024 13 YEAR 09.15% 2024 13 YEAR 05.97% 2025 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 17th September 2012 Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.