This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 15th October 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 13 YEAR 05.97% 2025 13 YEAR 08.20% 2025 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 15th October 2012 Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.