BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 8th April 2013. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 30 YEAR 08.83% 2041 30 YEAR 08.30% 2042 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 8th April 2013. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee