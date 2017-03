This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 3rd June 2013. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 6 YEAR 06.90% 2019 6 YEAR 08.19% 2020 7 YEAR 08.19% 2020 7 YEAR 08.12% 2020 8 YEAR 08.12% 2020 8 YEAR 08.79% 2021 9 YEAR 08.79% 2021 9 YEAR 08.15% 2022A 10 YEAR 08.15% 2022A 10 YEAR 07.16% 2023 11 YEAR 06.30% 2023 11 YEAR 09.15% 2024 12 YEAR 09.15% 2024 12 YEAR 08.20% 2025 13 YEAR 08.20% 2025 13 YEAR 08.33% 2026 14 YEAR 08.33% 2026 14 YEAR 08.28% 2027 15 YEAR 08.28% 2027 15 YEAR 06.01% 2028 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 3rd June 2013. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.