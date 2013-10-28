This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 28th October 2013. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.37% 2014 1 YEAR 07.56% 2014 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 28th October 2013. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.