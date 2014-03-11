This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 13th March 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.56% 2014 1 YEAR 07.17% 2015 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 13th March 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.