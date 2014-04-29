This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 29th April 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 6 YEAR 08.19% 2020 6 YEAR 07.80% 2020 30 YEAR 08.30% 2042 30 YEAR 09.23% 2043 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 29th April 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.