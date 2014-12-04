BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 8th December 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JUL) 3 YEAR 07.83% 2018 4 YEAR 07.83% 2018 4 YEAR 07.28% 2019 5 YEAR 07.28% 2019 5 YEAR 08.27% 2020 6 YEAR 08.27% 2020 6 YEAR 08.12% 2020 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 8th December 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M