This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 8th December 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JUL) 3 YEAR 07.83% 2018 4 YEAR 07.83% 2018 4 YEAR 07.28% 2019 5 YEAR 07.28% 2019 5 YEAR 08.27% 2020 6 YEAR 08.27% 2020 6 YEAR 08.12% 2020 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 8th December 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.