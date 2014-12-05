BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 8th December 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JUL) 3 YEAR 07.83% 2018 4 YEAR 07.83% 2018 4 YEAR 07.28% 2019 5 YEAR 07.28% 2019 5 YEAR 08.27% 2020 6 YEAR 08.27% 2020 6 YEAR 08.12% 2020 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 8th December 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
** Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rise as much as 3.1 pct