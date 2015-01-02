This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 5th January 2015. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 7 YEAR 08.79% 2021 7 YEAR 08.35% 2022 8 YEAR 08.35% 2022 8 YEAR 07.16% 2023 11 YEAR 08.20% 2025 11 YEAR 08.33% 2026 12 YEAR 08.33% 2026 12 YEAR 08.15% 2026 19 YEAR 08.32% 2032 19 YEAR 08.24% 2033 24 YEAR 08.33% 2036 24 YEAR 08.30% 2040 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 5th January 2015. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.