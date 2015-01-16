This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 19th January 2015. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 30 YEAR 09.23% 2043 30 YEAR 08.17% 2044 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 19th January 2015. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.