EM ASIA FX-Asian FX inch up on strong manufacturing activity; Fed in focus

(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 3 Most Asian currencies crept higher on Wednesday as strong manufacturing activity across the regional economies spurred risk appetite, but dollar losses were contained as investors expect the Federal Reserve could possibly signal a June rate increase later in the day. Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are