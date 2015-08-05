This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 5th Aug 2015. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 30 YEAR 08.17% 2044 30 YEAR 08.13% 2045 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 5th August 2015. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.