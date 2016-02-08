BRIEF-India's Gokul Agro Resources March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 88.5 million rupees versus 77.3 million rupees year ago
This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 8th Feb 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.02% 2016 1 YEAR 07.49% 2017 2 YEAR 08.07% 2017(Jul) 2 YEAR 07.83% 2018 6 YEAR 08.35% 2022 6 YEAR 08.08% 2022 7 YEAR 08.08% 2022 7 YEAR 07.16% 2023 9 YEAR 08.40% 2024 9 YEAR 07.72% 2025 10 YEAR 07.72% 2025 10 YEAR 07.59% 2026 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 8th February 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
* March quarter net profit 88.5 million rupees versus 77.3 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, May 18 Apple Inc has begun assembling its low-priced iPhone SE at its contract manufacturer's plant in the technology hub of Bengaluru in southern India, the company said in a statement.