This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 8th Feb 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.02% 2016 1 YEAR 07.49% 2017 2 YEAR 08.07% 2017(Jul) 2 YEAR 07.83% 2018 6 YEAR 08.35% 2022 6 YEAR 08.08% 2022 7 YEAR 08.08% 2022 7 YEAR 07.16% 2023 9 YEAR 08.40% 2024 9 YEAR 07.72% 2025 10 YEAR 07.72% 2025 10 YEAR 07.59% 2026 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 8th February 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.