This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 08th August 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 7 YEAR 07.16% 2023 7 YEAR 07.68% 2023 8 YEAR 07.68% 2023 8 YEAR 07.35% 2024 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 08th August 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.