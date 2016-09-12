This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 12th September 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.49% 2017 1 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JUL) Fixing will be released with the new paper from 12th September 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.