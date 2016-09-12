BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 12th September 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.49% 2017 1 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JUL) Fixing will be released with the new paper from 12th September 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.