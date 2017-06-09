This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 13th June 2017. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 12 YEAR 07.59% 2029 12 YEAR 06.79% 2029 14 YEAR 09.20% 2030 14 YEAR 08.97% 2030 15 YEAR 08.28% 2032 15 YEAR 07.95% 2032 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 13th June 2017. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.