BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 13th June 2017. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 12 YEAR 07.59% 2029 12 YEAR 06.79% 2029 14 YEAR 09.20% 2030 14 YEAR 08.97% 2030 15 YEAR 08.28% 2032 15 YEAR 07.95% 2032 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 13th June 2017. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
June 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.320 111.32 0.00 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3899 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.442 +0.01 Korean won 1140.500 1140.9 +0.04 Baht 33.980 33.97