GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia lags Wall Street's record run, wary of Fed plans
* Markets sensitive to detail on unwinding of Fed balance sheet
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 22nd November 2011.
PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 8 YEAR 06.90% 2019 8 YEAR 07.80% 2020 9 YEAR 07.80% 2020 9 YEAR 07.80% 2021 10 YEAR 07.80% 2021 10 YEAR 08.79% 2021 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 22nd November 2011 Please call +91 22 6636 9222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.
* Markets sensitive to detail on unwinding of Fed balance sheet
Jun 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------