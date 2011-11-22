This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 22nd November 2011.

PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 8 YEAR 06.90% 2019 8 YEAR 07.80% 2020 9 YEAR 07.80% 2020 9 YEAR 07.80% 2021 10 YEAR 07.80% 2021 10 YEAR 08.79% 2021 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 22nd November 2011 Please call +91 22 6636 9222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.