This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 24th January 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 2 YEAR 07.27% 2013 2 YEAR 07.37% 2014 3 YEAR 07.56% 2014 3 YEAR 07.17% 2015 4 YEAR 07.17% 2015 4 YEAR 07.59% 2016 6 YEAR 07.99% 2017 6 YEAR 07.83% 2018 7 YEAR 07.83% 2018 7 YEAR 06.05% 2019 (FEB 2019) 12 YEAR 06.30% 2023 12 YEAR 07.35% 2024 19 YEAR 08.28% 2032 19 YEAR 08.97% 2030 24 YEAR 07.50% 2034 24 YEAR 08.33% 2036 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 24th January 2012 Please call +91 22 6636 9222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.