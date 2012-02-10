Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 13th February 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 8 YEAR 07.80% 2020 8 YEAR 08.19% 2020 30 YEAR 08.30% 2040 30 YEAR 08.83% 2041 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 13th February 2012 Please call +91 22 6636 9222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0