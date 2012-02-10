This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 13th February 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 8 YEAR 07.80% 2020 8 YEAR 08.19% 2020 30 YEAR 08.30% 2040 30 YEAR 08.83% 2041 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 13th February 2012 Please call +91 22 6636 9222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.