This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 9th May 2012.

PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 6 YEAR 07.83% 2018 6 YEAR 08.24% 2018 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 9th May 2012 Please call +91 22 6180 7222 or write to rru.data@reuters.com in case of any queries.