This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 30th July 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 5 YEAR 07.99% 2017 5 YEAR 08.07% 2017 (JUL) Fixing will be released with the new paper from 30th July 2012 Please call +91 22 6180 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.