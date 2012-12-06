This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 10th December 2012. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 4 YEAR 07.59% 2016 4 YEAR 08.07% 2017 (15-JAN-17) Fixing will be released with the new paper from 10th December 2012. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.