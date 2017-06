This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 15th January 2013. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 07.27% 2013 1 YEAR 07.37% 2014 2 YEAR 07.37% 2014 2 YEAR 07.17% 2015 3 YEAR 07.17% 2015 3 YEAR 07.59% 2016 4 YEAR 08.07% 2017 4 YEAR 08.07% 2017 (JUL) 5 YEAR 08.07% 2017 (JUL) 5 YEAR 07.83% 2018 6 YEAR 08.24% 2018 6 YEAR 06.90% 2019 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 15th January 2013. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.