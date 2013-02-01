This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 4th February 2013. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 8 YEAR 07.80% 2020 8 YEAR 08.12% 2020 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 4th February 2013. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.