This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 25th November 2013. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 3 YEAR 07.59% 2016 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JAN) 19 YEAR 08.97% 2030 19 YEAR 08.32% 2032 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 25th November 2013. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.