This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 9th December 2013. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 2 YEAR 07.17% 2015 2 YEAR 07.59% 2016 4 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JUL) 4 YEAR 07.83% 2018 5 YEAR 07.83% 2018 5 YEAR 07.28% 2019 6 YEAR 07.28% 2019 6 YEAR 08.19% 2020 9 YEAR 08.15% 2022(JUN) 9 YEAR 07.16% 2023 10 YEAR 07.16% 2023 10 YEAR 08.83% 2023 13 YEAR 08.33% 2026 13 YEAR 08.24% 2027 15 YEAR 06.01% 2028 15 YEAR 09.20% 2030 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 9th December 2013. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.